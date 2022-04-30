Ten-man FC Dallas picks 2-2 draw against Sporting Kansas City

FC Dallas picked up their third straight draw on the road, extending their unbeaten run to seven games as they tied Sporting Kansas City 2-2 on Saturday night.

Jesus Ferriera scored his sixth of the season, while Alan Velasco scored an absolute banger of a free kick to give FC Dallas their first goals away from home this season. It wasn’t all easy though as Sporting found goals of their own from Daniel Salloi and Johnny Russell.

Sporting was able to get on the board first in this one thanks to a penalty kick in the 22nd minute from Johnny Russell. FCD defender Jose Martinez brought down Salloi in the penalty area and Russell was able to just beat Maarten Paes to his left for the game’s first goal.

Dallas didn’t waste too much time to catch up in this one as Velasco scored a ridiculous free kick goal of his own in the 36th minute. Paul Arriola was brought down just outside the penalty box on the left side, and at the odd angle, Velasco noticed the wide-open far corner that Sporting keeper Tim Melia was keeping open.

Six minutes later, Dallas gained the lead on a goal from Ferreria. This time Arriola set up Ferreria along the left side of the Sporting defense with a well-weighted through ball that allowed the United State national teamer to collect it near the penalty box and then dribble around two defenders before curling a shot past Melia.

FC Dallas had to defend with ten men for the final 23 minutes of the match as Brandon Servania picked up two quick yellow cards after being subbed into the match in the 60th minute.

Sporting tied it up in the 76th minute as Cameron Duke played a ball away from the Dallas defenders in the penalty box where Salloi was able to take a touch and beat Paes.

Instant Reaction: You want to be more excited about another draw away from home, after all, it is the old saying that you win your games at home in MLS and draw them on the road. FC Dallas is doing that at the moment with this latest result but there was a lot to also be disappointed by as well. First is the red card to Servania after just seven minutes of work on the night by the young Homegrown. Second, might be the non-call on Russell shortly after that should have led to his second yellow of the night. Third, the final misstep by Franco Jara to not get on the end of a wild ball from Nanu late in the game could come back to haunt this group a bit. Lastly, the two goals given up were avoidable too.

But there was enough to like in this one too. Finally seeing some life in the attack in a building that isn’t ours is good to see out of this group. The more we’re getting out of Velasco, the better. He is very much living up to the billing and hype.

Still, it is a point away from home and you take it into next weekend when you’re back in Frisco.

Man of the Match: Velasco was fun to watch at times, the goal by Ferreira was also good. Martinez also made up for his penalty mistake a couple of times with some clearances out of the back, including a goal-line one. One last call from me may be Facundo Quignon, who had a fairly solid game.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home for another big game as they host the Seattle Sounders next Saturday at Toyota Stadium.