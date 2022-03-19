Jesus Ferreira hat trick pushes FC Dallas over the Portland Timbers 4-1

Jesus Ferreira scored a hat trick in ten minutes and added an assist to help push FC Dallas over the Portland Timbers 4-1.

Ferreira’s hat trick was the eight fastest in MLS history and was also the first one in his career.

FC Dallas first got on the board in the 26th minute with Ferreira’s first of the night. Paxton Pomykal played the ball over the left side of the Timber’s where Velasco one-timed a cross back into the penalty box. Paul Arriola ran near post but played a dummy to allow Ferreira to get on the end of it to score the game’s first goal.

Four minutes later Ferreira doubled his tally on the night. Ferreira got the ball at the top of the penalty box and then found the run of Nanu on the right side who then played the ball back into the box where Ferreira timed a perfect run to head the ball into the goal.

In the 36th minute Ferreira scored his third of the match. This time he took the ball on his own outside of the penalty box and fired a shot that Timber’s keeper Aljaz Ivacic struggled to get a hand on at the near post.

Portland pulled one goal back in the 61st minute as Jaroslaw Niezgoda took a ball from Sebastian Blanco and beat Maarten Paes with a left footed shot.

Dallas added a fourth in the 76th minute as Arriola scored his first in a Dallas uniform. Ferreira capped off his big night with an assist on the play as he played a perfect pass through two Timber defenders where Arriola was able to run through and hit a shot to the far post past Ivacic.

Instant Reaction: The way the team attacked in the first half is exactly what you would have wanted to see out of this club. There are a lot of kudos to give out too between Paxton’s play to help facilitate some of the goals, Servania’s passing on two of the goals, and Nanu getting forward as much as he did to help create chances. Yeah, Velasco, Arriola and Ferreira will get the headlines in this one, and rightfully so too, but this was a team effort tonight. We don’t need to get too much into how the defense played in the second half, yes, they gave up one but Paes continues to show why the team is taking a chance on him in goal. Michael Farfan continues to do well on the left wing and both Matt Hedges and Jose Martinez are starting to compliment one another well.

Also, what is it about FC Dallas beating Portland early in the season at home 4-1? It happened last year too. This time, the Timbers aren’t coming off a Concacaf Champions League game though, so I don’t know what their excuse will be this time.

Man of the Match: Easy answer tonight, Ferreira. Hat trick. One assists. Perfect timing before he goes off with the USMNT.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Following a break for the final FIFA qualifying window, FC Dallas will return to the field on April 2 as they head to the Windy City to take on the Chicago Fire.