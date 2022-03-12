Alan Velasco scores in MLS debut to lift FC Dallas 2-0 over Nashville SC

The new era for FC Dallas is finally here as they downed Nashville SC 2-0 on Saturday night to give manger Nico Estevez his first MLS win.

Franco Jara scored a penalty kick late in the game while newly acquired Designated Player Alan Velasco made his debut a memorable one by scoring his first MLS goal.

FC Dallas had a pair of good chances in the first half, both going wide of the net. In the 17th minute, Michael Farfan chased a ball down the side line and was able to find Jader Obrian open in the penalty box who laid the ball off to run of Jesus Ferreira. The Homegrown forward opted to go with a one-time shot that got deflected out for a corner kick.

The game finally turned in Dallas’ favor in the 80th minute as Paul Arriola was brought down in the penalty box. Brandon Servania sent a ball into the penalty box that forced Jack Maher to pull Arriola down. After a video review, Jara stepped up to score his first goal of the season.

Dallas doubled the lead with a ridiculous goal from Velasco in the 87th minute. The young Argentine collected the ball outside of the penalty box and took on a pair of Nashville defenders before ripping a shot to the far corner of the goal.

Instant Reaction: SO, about Velasco? There was a certain energy and buzz surrounding this kid coming in but the debut was certainly more than we could have dreamed of here, right? Every touch on the ball just felt fresh and quick. And that goal. Damn. That needs to be MLS Goal of the Week.

Outside of the final ten minutes of the match, the first 80 or so was kind of dull for both sides. Nashville really didn’t pose an issue in the back for the Dallas defense, which played well when they needed to this evening. The attack still lacked a certain confidence but kudos to Nico Estevez for bringing in Velasco and even Jara.

Man of the Match: Velasco. Let’s just give it to the kid already.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains at home for a second straight week as they host the Portland Timbers next Saturday.