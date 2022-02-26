FC Dallas opens up the 2022 season with a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC

The new era under new manager Nico Estevez got off to a shaky start Saturday night as FC Dallas and Toronto FC traded first half goals in route to a 1-1 draw.

FC Dallas broke the deadlock in the 9th minute thanks to Jader Obrian. The new-look attack split up the Toronto defense as Paxton Pomykal found Paul Arriola on the left wing. The US national teamer played a ball across goal that found the run of Obrian for the first goal of the season.

Dallas nearly doubled their lead in the 30th minute as Jesus Ferreira took a weird touch to get by a Toronto defender before finding the back of the net. Unfortunately, video review showed that he was offside.

Toronto managed to tie things up right before the halftime whistle as Jonathan Osorio managed to get on the end of a cross from Jacob Shaffelburg that was tapped to the back post by Jesus Jimenez.

Neither side was able to break the deadlock as VAR was called back into play on a potential penalty kick for the Reds. Jose Martinez was whistled for a foul in the box but after a review, the call was overturned and the game was left level.

Instant Reaction: At times there was a lot to like about this season opener but as the game wore on it felt more and more like what we saw in 2021. The attack had plenty of moments in the first half with Arriola, Obrian, Pomykal and Ferreira linking up together but the final ball was not good enough most of the time or in Ferreira’s case, a shot just wasn’t there. The defense had some issues, which should be expected when you have two 30-plus year olds starting at the center of the defense.

Man of the Match: You could make the case for a couple of guys here and not be wrong. Arriola had a solid debut for the team.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club hits the road for the first time next weekend as they take on the defending Supporters’ Shield winners, New England Revolution.