FC Dallas wraps up 2021 season with 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes

The 2021 season is in the books for FC Dallas as they tied the San Jose Earthquakes on Decision Day, 1-1.

Chris Wondolowski scored his MLS-leading 171st career goal in the 34th minute, then announced his retirement after the final whistle. Jader Obrian tied things up for FC Dallas just before halftime to help FC Dallas end the season on a two-game unbeaten streak.

Wondolowski’s goal was a first-time finish lashed inside the left post from Marcos Lopez’s cross to give the hosts the early advantage.

FC Dallas nearly tied it up with a penalty kick from Ricardo Pepi that clanked off the post. But shortly after that Obrian tied it up thanks to his speed on a counter-attack that saw him race past the entire Earthquakes’ defense before he beat the keeper on an easy finish.

Neither side pressed much in the second half as both clubs had already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Instant Reaction: Well, this season is done and dusted. This game itself really didn’t have a ton to take from as you could tell it was one that neither side really cared to show more than they had to. The Obrian goal was nice to see as it does appear that he is finally settling into things here in MLS. The Pepi miss was rough to see, and hopefully not a sign of things to come for him too. But hey, a two-game unbeaten run at the end of the season isn’t bad when you consider how poor this group had been for long stretches of the season. At least they have some positives to head into the offseason with here.

Man of the Match: Normally we give this out to an FC Dallas player but since it was Wondo’s final game, it does feel fitting to give that honor to him.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Yep, that is it for the season. Time to dive into a ton of offseason material from who stays, who goes, how each player stacks up for 2022, and plenty more. Oh, and there is still a coaching search that is going to heat up here as well.