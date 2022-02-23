Report: FC Dallas linked to Ecuadorian center back Joshue Quiñones

It's been rather quiet on the transfer rumor front for quite some time. With several FC Dallas roster spots open, it was only a matter of time before more transfer rumors started trickling in as the new season begins on Saturday evening against Toronto FC.

Ecuadorian center back Joshue Quiñones is said to have received an offer from FC Dallas.

#BarcelonaSC

Parece que Joshué Quiñonez se podría ir antes de lo previsto. #FCDallas de la MLS presentó una propuesta que está siendo analizada por la directiva y el jugador. pic.twitter.com/q2AqNVLF2S — León Gabryel Pacheco Reyes (@GpachecoR17) February 23, 2022

The 20-year old plays for Barcelona SC (Ecuador top flight). In his first season, Joshue played in 10 matches across all competitions, with the bulk of those matches coming in the second half of the season.

He is described as very fast, aggressive, and quite versatile.

Since I began writing this, further details have risen.

| @Arturo_M13 confirma en Fútbol Total que Joshué Quiñónez será transferido al FC Dallas de la MLS. Irá en condición de préstamo con una opción de compra obligatoria si se cumplen determinadas cláusulas. — Xavier Segovia (@xaviersegovia32) February 23, 2022

Nos informa @floralfarom en #AlToque



Cerrado el préstamo del Joshue Quiñónez al Dallas. Hoy queda desafectado de la convocatoria y en los próximos días viaja a . La gran noticia para BSC es que la opción de compra es obligatoria a final de año y por un valor muy importante. — Germán Gallardo R. (@gallardogerman) February 23, 2022

The report says it's a one-year loan, with a buy clause. The buy clause has a performance-based trigger (things we’ve seen before, most recently with Andres Ricaurte), that would force a buy if certain requirements are achieved.

But there is more that has to happen for this deal to go through within MLS as well.

One more thing to add here: FC Dallas have a deal in place to acquire Joshue Quinonez's discovery rights from the Portland Timbers, per source. Would be necessary for Dallas to officially acquire Quinonez from Barcelona, of course. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 23, 2022

On the outside, this looks like a player who could be signed to FC Dallas reserve team North Texas SC (MLS Next Pro, USA Division 3), but a closer look says otherwise. Joshue, despite his young age, has been capped by the Ecuador Men's National Team. He is also valued at $550,000 on Transfermarkt, which is at least three times higher than the average MLS Next Pro player.

If signed to North Texas SC, he would instantly become the highest market value player in the entire league, by over $200,000.

So this is clearly looking like a senior roster signing.

What do you think? Is Quiñones being signed for the senior roster? Should FC Dallas be spending an International Roster spot on a player like this? Let us know your opinion!