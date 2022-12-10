Rumor: FC Dallas linked with Brazilian right back Geovane Jesus

It’s my favorite time of the year again! No, not Christmas. We’re talking about the Funny Season. While there have been one or two small player rumors floating about (with nothing serious behind them), we finally have a juicy rumor with plenty of noise behind it.

A couple of days ago, Deus De Dibre posted this:

Cruzeiro negocia lateral Geovane Jesus com equipe da MLS. Conversas estão avançadas. Confira:https://t.co/EsChtrU2kR — DEUS ME DIBRE (@deusmedibre) December 8, 2022

Later that day Samuel Venancio, who covers Cruzeiro for a living, verified the rumor on his YouTube channel and posted it on Twitter:

Cruzeiro está mesmo negociando o lateral Geovane Jesus com o Dallas FC, dos Estados Unidos. Clube vai manter um percentual para o futuro e deve receber um valor na casa dos R$8 milhões. Cruzeiro tem 100% dos direitos econômicos do jogador. #CanalSamuelVenâncio



Staff Images pic.twitter.com/CzehxVpGKX — sᴀᴍᴜᴇʟ ᴠᴇɴᴀ̂ɴᴄɪo ™ (@samuelvenancio) December 8, 2022

Geovane Jesus is a 21-year-old right back who plays for Cruzeiro in the Brazilian 2nd Division. He started 22 matches and came off the bench in 17 matches for Cruzeiro across all competitions. Geovane played in 27 (16 starts) total regular season matches, helping Cruzeiro run away with the regular season title, and earning promotion to the Brazilian Top Flight for next season.

All reports indicate that FC Dallas and Cruzeiro are very close on a deal that would see him come to FC Dallas for around $1 million, with Cruzeiro retaining 20% of his rights. The suggested price likely means that Jesus will be a U22 initiative signing for FC Dallas, who currently has all three U22 initiative roster spots open.

It should be noted that Geovane Jesus spent some time with the FC Alverca U19s. FC Alverca (Portugal division 3) has loaned multiple players to FC Dallas reserve side North Texas SC in the past couple of seasons. So it is very likely that FC Dallas has had their eye on Geovane for several years now.

The highlights video was done before his breakout season with Cruzeiro first team, but it does highlight his versatility:

What do you think of this potential signing? Let us know your thoughts!