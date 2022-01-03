Report: FC Dallas acquire Spanish goalkeeper Cristian Rivero

While we’re all still wrapping our heads around the record FC Dallas sale of Ricardo Pepi, it looks like the club has been busy looking to bolster the roster.

Our first player rumor of 2022 has arrived:

Cristian Rivero is set to join FC Dallas on an 18-month loan, with an option to buy.

Rivero is a 23-year old (6 feet 2 inches) goalkeeper who was fourth on the depth chart for Valencia (Spanish top flight). He is a highly thought-of prospect who simply could not find any playing time last season, who has mostly played with Valencia Mestalla (Valencia reserves, Spanish 3rd Division) and had offers from several Spanish 2nd Division clubs.

Rivero was the undisputed starter for the Valencia reserves prior to being promoted to the senior roster last season. Rivero started 80 matches for the Valencia reserves and has played in three matches with the senior side, although all three were cup matches against lower division clubs.

Rivero is a player with who new FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez is very familiar. Rivero joins FC Dallas on a similar deal, the club’s former backup goalkeeper Phelipe had (loan deal with an option for purchase).

