Report: FC Dallas linked to Kevin Agudelo

The silly season continues to heat up as FC Dallas is linked to another player.

Reports out of Italy say that FC Dallas has made an offer for Columbian right winger Kevin Agudelo.

#Spezia, dopo il gol siglato a San Siro contro il #Milan, Kevin #Agudelo è richiesto da un club dell’altro emisfero.

Stiamo parlando dell’interesse da parte dell’#FCDallas, club militante il #MLS.

Trattativa complessa ma non impossibile #Calciomercato — Filippo Rubulotta ⚽️ (@FilippoRubu00) January 17, 2022

The revelation was made just yesterday, shortly after Agudelo was involved in some game equalizing heroics:

Kevin Agudelo equalizes at the San Siro!



Milan have work to do pic.twitter.com/f5VDlp1H7H — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 17, 2022

The 23-year old currently plays in Italy with Spezia Calcio (Italian top flight). He is currently on loan from Genoa (Italian top flight).

Listed as a right winger, Agudelo has actually played in every attacking position during his time with Spezia Calcio. He played in 33 matches last season with Spezia Calcio, but has only played in eight matches this season, due to missing significant time with an injury at the start of the season.

Agudelo has been mostly used as a super-sub since his return from injury, starting only two matches.

What do you think about the latest rumor? Let us know your thoughts!