Report: Justin Che nears deal with German side Hoffenheim

We’ve known ever since FC Dallas signed Justin Che to a Homegrown deal back in October of 2020 that his time with the club would likely be limited thanks to his German passport and a successful training stint and loan with Bayern Munich.

It appears that his time in Dallas is close to being up as the club has reportedly worked out a deal to loan the 18-year old to German side Hoffenheim according to multiple reports.

18-year-old centre-back Justin Che joins 1889 Hoffenheim from FC Dallas. Loan deal until 2023 with option to buy - confirmed! via @kerry_hau @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 15, 2022

The details of Che’s move to Hoffenheim aren’t completely set but it does appear to be similar what we’ve seen for Dante Sealy in Holland. For those curious, Hoffenheim is also the home of former academy defender Chris Richards. So a Dallas-like connection also helps this deal out a good bit for both sides.

At the beginning of the year, FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta told the media that Che’s future with the club was being actively discussed. The timing also makes sense as they will want to not complicate things too much with the start of preseason on Monday.

Zanotta on Justin Che: There is constant interest in him from European clubs. We are discussing options with him, his family and the staff. #FCDallas — Big D Soccer (@BigDSoccer) January 7, 2022

What do you think of Che leaving this winter? Is Hoffenheim the right spot for him? Let us know what you think below.