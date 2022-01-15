Report: FC Dallas close to completing Alan Velasco transfer

Ever since the completion of the Ricardo Pepi transfer to FC Augsburg, FC Dallas fans have been tirelessly waiting for the club to put that money to good use. Wait no more, as rumors are flying that FC Dallas is close to completing the kind of transfer that most of us having begging the club to make.

Reports are stating that FC Dallas is close to making a big offer Independiente winger Alan Velasco.

Alan Velasco está cerca de pasar al #Dallas de la MLS.#Dallas ofertó 5.500.000 USD + 1.500.000 USD en objetivos por el 90%. #CAI pidió un poco más.#Independiente pretende ajustar un poco más los números, pero está cerca el acuerdo. La semana que viene podría cerrarse. pic.twitter.com/dYZvIsg92A — Matias Martinez (@Mati_Martinez) January 14, 2022

The rumor says that FC Dallas has offered $5.5 million, with an additional $1.5 million if certain objectives are met, and Velasco’s club would retain 10% of his rights.

TyC Sports is reporting that the numbers involved are actually closer to $7.5 million, with $2 million in incentives, with the former club retaining 10%.

There are multiple sources reporting that the numbers are somewhere between these two sources mentioned above. One thing that all the rumors agree on, is that Velasco’s club wants $10 million to complete the transfer and that both sides are really close to an agreement.

Velasco is a 19-year old winger, who is considered one of the jewels of Argentine soccer. He played in 43 matches for Club Atletico Independiente (Argentina top flight) last year, across all competitions, and started 33 of those matches. While the numbers only show Velasco scoring two goals with seven assists, it’s not those numbers that have clubs around the world, monitoring his every move.

⚪️ Alan Velasco ⚽️ #Independiente a besoin d’ et traverse de graves problèmes économiques (payer salaires, dettes campus)



Le FC Dallas a envoyé à une offre de près de 7,5M +2M bonus



Le joueur ne verrait pas d'un bon œil la #MLS #TeamOM #Argentina #MercatOM https://t.co/tsIIPn8grt — BAWOAWA (@BAWOAWWA) January 15, 2022

In a league filled with talented playmakers, and disruptive players, Velasco is considered the most disruptive playmaker in the Argentine top flight. Velasco’s current market value on Transfermrkt is $13.2 million.

By comparison, the closest MLS deal to this potential signing, is the Atlanta United FC signing of Ezequiel Barco back in 2018. The huge difference here is that Velasco is currently worth $2 million more (according to Transfermarkt) than Barco was in 2018, and that FC Dallas looks to be acquiring Velasco for half the price Barco was acquired for.

Make no mistake, this is absolutely the kind of deal we have all been begging FC Dallas to make. The reason that this kind of deal is even possible to coming to fruition, is that Club Atletico Independiente finds themselves in quite a bit of debt and desperately need the funds. It should be noted, that at this time last year, Independiente was asking for $20 million dollars for Alan Velasco.

I’m excited, and I know you are excited about this possible move too! Still, let us know just how excited you are!