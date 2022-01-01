Report: FC Dallas transferring Ricardo Pepi to Augsburg for club-record fee

While most of us have been celebrating the start of a new year, FC Dallas appears to be making some history of their own.

Fabrizio Romano and Chris Smith first reported the news on Saturday evening that FC Dallas was set transfer Ricardo Pepi for a record $20 million fee.

EXCL: USMNT star Ricardo Pepi is set to join FC Augsburg on a permanent move from FC Dallas, here we go! #MLS #Pepi



German sources tell me of MLS and club record fee: $20m plus add ons. Pepi & his agent are now flying to Munich.



Pepi will undergo medical tests on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/RvDlCrt841 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2022

The deal is not completely done, but is in the final stages. Pepi is en route to Germany to complete his medical on Sunday and make the move official.

But let that sink in for a moment folks, FC Dallas is about to sell a Homegrown player for $20 million. That is rather nuts when you think about it even with all the allocates that Pepi earned in the last year or so of his young career.

The move will go down as one of the most expensive outgoing MLS homegrown player since Vancouver selling Alphonso Davies to Bayern Munich.

The 18-year-old forward had 13 goals and three assists in 31 MLS appearances during the 2021 season. He also made his USMNT debut and quickly took over as their preferred striker in Concacaf’s Octagonal, with three goals and three assists in six World Cup qualifying matches.’

This is not the first time the two sides have agreed on a player transfer. Back in 2019, FC Dallas sent midfielder Carlos Gruezo to Augsburg.

Augsburg currently sit 15th in the 18-team German Bundesliga, just a point above relegation at the league’s halfway point.

What do you all make of this latest news for Pepi and FC Dallas? Are you happy the club is going to get a record fee for him?