Report: Wolfsburg look to sign FC Dallas Homegrown Ricardo Pepi

Buckle up folks, the rumor mill on FC Dallas Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi is about to really pick up here in the next couple of weeks as the winter transfer window is set to open up here soon.

Bundesliga side Wolfsburg have emerged as the favorite to land Pepi, according to a new report from Fabrizio Romano.

Wolfsburg are pushing to sign Ricardo Pepi. Bundesliga is the most likely destination for the USMT talent, as anticipated today ⤵️ #Wolfsburg



There’s still no full agreement with Dallas FC but negotiations are advanced. Work in progress after many clubs showing interest. #MLS https://t.co/Oz5Qt09KzJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

Romano had reported earlier Sunday that Germany’s top flight was the most likely destination for the 18-year-old FC Dallas forward, but hadn’t specified a club.

Even though Wolfsburg may be a frontrunner in the Pepi sweepstakes, an agreement has yet to be officially finalized.

Pepi has been speaking with a number of European clubs, including Wolverhampton in the English Premier League, and his reported “dream team” Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga.

All eyes have been on Pepi since he emerged as the club’s go-to scorer in 2021, where he lead the team with 13 goals (and added in three assists). He also had a stellar national team campaign in the fall with the United States during World Cup qualifying, where he scored three goals and added in three more assists.

Again, it should be stressed that nothing is final and there is no official rumor yet of an offer actually in place from any of these clubs to FC Dallas. It appears at the moment to mostly be agent hype as they look to get a deal in place for the January transfer window.

Where are you hoping Pepi lands if he is able to get a transfer this winter? Let us know what you think of this latest development below in the comments section.