Report: FC Dallas linked to Brazilian striker

With the FC Dallas season finally over, it was only a matter of time before transfer rumors began to surface. Our first transfer rumor of the season is a pretty big one too!

Farrid Germano Filho has reported that FC Dallas is in negotiations with Gremio for 23-year-old attacker Aldemir dos Santos Ferreira, more commonly known as Ferreirinha.

If the name sounds familiar, it's because Ferreirinha was linked to Atlanta United FC earlier this season for a reported $9 million (buyout clause). A deal that came so close to being finalized, that Ferreirinha said his farewells to teammates just before the deal fell apart.

Ferreirinha is a winger capable of playing on either side (he’s primarily a left winger though), who has featured significantly for Gremio. Don't be fooled by his less than stellar regular season stats in Serie A (Brazilian top flight), which shows him with just two goals and three assists over 23 matches. It's in cup action that Ferreirinha has shined, as he has scored 11 goals and added eight assists in 23 matches. All combined, Ferreirinha has 13 goals and 11 assists in 46 matches across all competitions. Heck, he had two assists just last night!

Here are the extended highlights for yesterday's big Gremio win, that keeps their hopes of avoiding relegation alive:

While the $9 million price tag would normally kill any player rumor linked to FC Dallas, there are several signs that this rumor is very real.

#1. The FC Dallas-Gremio connection - FC Dallas executive manager Andres Zanotta came from Gremio. So far, three players have been exchanged between the two clubs (Santos, Magalhares, Bressan).

#2. Jorge Acosta has reported that Gremio is looking to offload talent in order to prepare for possible relegation. Gremio is said to be willing to waive the $9 million buyout clause.

#3. Gremio still owes money to FC Dallas for the Santos sale and is willing to include that debt in any player negotiations between the clubs.

Ferreirinha would be a massive signing for any MLS club and would be levels above the usual DP signings we're used to seeing from FC Dallas.

What do you think? Does this kind of potential signing excite you? Let us know your thoughts!