MLS Season Pass arrives for all your FC Dallas viewing needs

Today is the day many at Major League Soccer and Apple have been waiting for, the launch of Season Pass on Apple TV+.

Fans can now subscribe to the league’s new streaming service by going online or downloading the Apple TV app on their phones or smart TVs.

To get ready for the 2023 Major League Soccer season, fans can enjoy a wide variety of on-demand content that celebrates the action, excitement, and distinct culture of MLS, including content from MLS clubs, 2023 player profiles, the best league and club highlights from the 2022 season, full replays of classic matches, and documentary-style vignettes.

Currently, on the FC Dallas home screen, there are player profiles for United States national team members Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola and a Spanish interview with Alan Velasco. I suggest viewing the club’s profile clip, which spans 20 minutes and covers everything from soccer's early days in Dallas to the team now. Lastly, there is a good video on the club’s traditions of lighting the shield, man of the match and more.

Best of all, the days of blackouts are over. MLS Season Pass will be home to the most expansive and accessible content lineup ever for MLS fans, including all MLS and Leagues Cup matches and hundreds of MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT games during the season. Every match features the ability for fans to join the action live or watch it from the start.

All matches will feature both English- and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish.

Fans in the US and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available. This means FC Dallas fans may be able to listen to their broadcast crew by just swapping the audio out when it is available. Unfortunately, right now, we don’t know if that will be available here in Dallas.

How to find the app?

The app will also be available on Apple TV, iOS and macOS devices, most smart TVs, Roku and Fire TV players, current and previous generation XBOX and PlayStation, and Android. There is also a web player at tv.apple.com, which will suffice for Android and Windows users looking for a portable version.

With iOS 16, Apple introduced a new My Sports section on the Apple TV app across iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV for users to easily follow their favorite clubs, teams, and leagues. Fans can visit apple.co/MySportsMLS on iPhone or iPad to be directed right to the Apple TV app and follow their favorite Major League Soccer clubs, get alerts before upcoming games, follow scores in real-time, and more.

Subscribing to MLS Season Pass

Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app for $14.99 per month during the season or $99 per season, and Apple TV+ subscribers can sign up at a special price of $12.99 per month or $79 per season. Through Family Sharing, up to six family members can share the subscription using their Apple ID and password.

A subscription to MLS Season Pass will be included with each full-season ticket account.

