The countdown to the start of the preseason is just hours away now for FC Dallas. The team will report this week for their physicals and will begin training in Frisco.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Announces 2023 Preseason Schedule - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas will head to Spain for a portion of their preseason. Which teams they’ll play while overseas will be announced at a later date.

FC Dallas Homegrowns Nolan Norris and Tarik Scott Called into National Team Duty | FC Dallas

FC Dallas’ newest Homegrown players earn the first callups for the new year.

// MLS //

Nashville SC: Core roster will make us "very competitive" in 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Nashville moves back to the Eastern Conference this year and they should compete well in their new/old conference.

Brentford sign Romeo Beckham on loan from Inter Miami - The Athletic

It will be interesting to see if Miami can end up making any kind of money off their owner’s kid.

7 big questions Sounders must answer during preseason - Sounder At Heart

The Sounders enter a new season fresh off their first season that saw them miss the playoffs.

Orlando City Signs Martin Ojeda as Designated Player - The Mane Land

The Lions complete their trio of attacking DPs just prior to the start of the 2023 preseason camp.

The Houston Dynamo's big offseason moves have arrived – Ivan Franco and Brad Smith | The Striker

Sebastian Ferreira's former Libertad teammate Ivan Franco has joined him at Houston Dynamo ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

Report: Latif Blessing trade drops Revolution’s grievance with LAFC - Angels on Parade

So the Blessing trade makes all the more sense now.

Future of Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty still up in the air - Waking The Red

I remember seeing him in Frisco last season thinking he had some potential.

Rumor: Atlanta United, Boca Juniors battling to sign Alexander Callens - Dirty South Soccer

Callens is now the big free agent to sign in MLS and Atlanta appears to be the front runner in the league. Shame FCD didn’t go after him.