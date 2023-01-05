FC Dallas Announces 2023 Preseason Schedule

FC Dallas announced its preseason schedule today ahead of the 2023 MLS season.

FC Dallas manager Nico Estevez will be able to return home to Spain during this preseason run. In addition to training at Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas, FC Dallas will hold a training camp at the Marbella Football Center in San Pedro Alcántara, Spain.

FC Dallas players report for entrance physicals, medical exams and testing on Wednesday, January 11. Training at Toyota Soccer Center runs from Jan. 13-28 and includes two intrasquad scrimmages. The team departs for Marbella on Sunday, January 29 and trains in Spain from Jan. 30-Feb. 9 before returning on Friday, February 10.

The club will later reveal the full list of who FC Dallas will play while in Spain. It was announced on Thursday that Vancouver would also be training in Spain during their preseason, so it may be safe to assume the two clubs will meet while overseas.

The team returns to training at Toyota Soccer Center the week of February 13 and will face Texas Derby rival Houston Dynamo FC on February 18 at 7:30PM CT in a closed-door friendly in Houston.