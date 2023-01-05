In a matter of days, MLS camps will begin opening up for the preseason. We’re still waiting for word on what those preseason plans for FC Dallas might be but in the meantime, there is plenty in the MLS world to discuss today.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas’ Best Goals from 2022 – The Definitive List - Big D Soccer

There were a ton of great goals by FC Dallas players in 2022, we made a big list of the best.

// MLS //

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

The notes on FC Dallas were pretty spot on as the club needs to address the center back depth, and possibly figure out if they’re able to get rid of Franco Jara now or later.

LAFC sign defender Aaron Long - Angels on Parade

In the news of the rich getting richer, Long heads back home to Southern California to join the defending MLS Cup champions.

A Couple Or Three Things: Aaron Long leaves quietly massive legacy in New York - Once A Metro

Long leaves a massive legacy after his improbable Red Bulls career.

Why Latif Blessing really left LAFC: An exclusive interview | The Striker

In an exclusive interview with The Striker, Latif Blessing opened up about his five-year journey with the Black & Gold what drove him to ask for a trade.

Daniel Gazdag elevated to designated player, switches to No. 10 jersey - Brotherly Game

A new designated player deal will keep the Hungary international under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

Atlanta United Mutually Ends Emerson Hyndman’s Contract, Among Other Roster Changes - Dirty South Soccer

If Hyndman could stay healthy, he wouldn’t be a bad addition for FC Dallas this winter.

LA Galaxy get $50,000 in allocation money in trade with NYCFC - LAG Confidential

I look forward to the day that MLS teams won’t be able to claim ‘dibs’ on a player from overseas and then get compensated for it.

D.C. United finally getting a cherry blossom kit, sources say - The Athletic

After years of fans pushing for a kit featuring D.C.'s iconic flowers, they are now getting what they want.

// USMNT //

Gio Reyna’s mother reported incident involving Gregg Berhalter and wife to US Soccer - The Athletic

I stepped away yesterday from Twitter, Slack, and my email to come back to see a lot about this story. Oh boy, what a story it is too.