Another day is upon us here as we continue to move toward the preseason camp opening up for FC Dallas in the coming weeks. The news is still a tad light on the FCD front but we’ll get into some links today while we wait on things.

// MLS //

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023 | MLSSoccer.com

Some clubs in the Eastern Conference seem set while others seem like they have a ton of work left to do before camps open up this month.

Transfer watch: 8 players in Europe MLS teams should scout | MLSSoccer.com

I do wonder what it would take to get a guy like Jonathan Tomkinson back in Dallas. I doubt FCD will spring for a transfer like that though but he could be an interesting idea at adding to the center back depth.

Report: New England Revolution acquire Latif Blessing via trade - The Bent Musket

New England scored a nice trade yesterday, snagging Blessing from LAFC.

Austin FC signs goalkeeper Matt Bersano | The Striker

Matt Bersano, who platooned at goalkeeper for the San Jose Earthquakes in 2022, became the newest Austin FC player on Tuesday.

Sounders close to finalizing deal with free agent Aaron Long - Sounder At Heart

It seems like Seattle has an inside track to landing Long in the free agency, though there were reports last night that suggested LAFC is the one that will ultimately end up with him.

Report: Chris Mavinga to sign with LA Galaxy - Waking The Red

Since LA is losing out on Aaron Long, it seems like Greg Vanney is looking to bring another former Toronto player out to Southern California.