Big D Daily: News for Tuesday, January 3, 2022

The offseason is slowly turning the corner here as the preseason begins to come into focus. FC Dallas hasn’t announced all of their plans for the preseason as of this writing but I’m sure that is coming before long. Until then, we’ll get into some links for the day.

// MLS //

Insider notebook: Aaron Long sweepstakes, Ronaldo's talks with SKC & more | MLSSoccer.com

It doesn’t sound like FCD is in the running for Aaron Long, which is a bit of a disappointment after losing Matt Hedges this offseason. My gut tells me this means the club is looking outside of MLS for his true replacement, or they think they’re set in that department (which God help us if that is the case...we all know that won’t go well).

Source: Charlotte FC sign Burnley midfielder Ashley Westwood | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte seems to enjoy dipping into the EPL well for players to come over to MLS.

The current state of the Austin FC roster | The Striker

As Austin FC looks toward the 2023 season, here's the current state of the roster — including what roster spots are currently open.

Sounders ‘in the mix’ for free agent Aaron Long, report says - Sounder At Heart

Long has been among the best centerbacks in MLS, but the Sounders would probably need to move one of their current defenders.

The Revolution are looking to add a midfielder - The Bent Musket

New England is looking to beef up their defensive midfield area, a spot that was a pretty big hole for them in their 2022 season.