It's been a minute or two since we last had some morning links. I decided with the holidays to take a little time for myself in the mornings (and some of the evenings when I usually pull links together for the next day). I have to say, I feel nice and rested here and ready to tackle the new year. I hope everyone had a safe and happy holiday as well. We have plenty to catch up on, so let’s get into some of the recent items that have happened with FC Dallas and MLS.

// FC Dallas //

Who are the next players in line to become FC Dallas Homegrowns? - Big D Soccer

Scott and Norris were numbers 34 and 35 – who will be the 36th signing from FC Dallas’ Academy? It is time to dive into the academy to see who could be next.

FC Dallas Signs Defender Geovane Jesus from Cruzeiro - Big D Soccer

The club has signed a U-22 player to fill a need at right back giving the defense some additional depth in 2023.

Five road trips worth taking to see FC Dallas in 2023 - Big D Soccer

There are some really intriguing options on the calendar in 2023 to see FC Dallas away from home.

FC Dallas selects three in 2023 MLS SuperDraft - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas picked a trio of college forwards in this year’s draft, but if any of them stick with the team I would imagine we’ll see them more at North Texas this season than with FCD.

Breaking Down FC Dallas' 2023 SuperDraft | FC Dallas

The sound of some of these guys getting converted into a defensive players seems right. Forwards that were great in college don’t always end up doing the same thing at the professional level.

// MLS //

Winter transfer watch: Which MLS players could European teams target? | MLSSoccer.com

The winter window is opening up and there could be a ton of movement out of MLS.

6 MLS players named among most promising U-21 talents worldwide | MLSSoccer.com

There is a little FC Dallas mention in this one as we get one player on a worldwide list.

Hernán Losada: I'm ready to "be a better coach" for CF Montréal | MLSSoccer.com

Montreal didn’t waste a lot of time filling their coaching vacancy. It’s not the route most of them thought they’d take though.

A statistical analysis of the Héber trade - Sounder At Heart

It seems that Seattle is playing the game of signing former DPs at a slight discount.

LAFC sign forward Stipe Biuk from Hajduk Split - Angels on Parade

This is one of those signings that does make you kind of go ‘hmm’.

Charlotte's attendance, Seattle's title, USMNT players at Leeds, and LAFC's Cup highlight 2022 | US Soccer Players

Jason Davis looks back at 2022 with a focus on stories apart from the USMNT at the World Cup, including attendance, titles, and players.

The Columbus Crew signs veteran MLS defender Jimmy Medranda - Massive Report

The Crew lost plenty of key players this offseason but Medranda is a good option to begin fixing their roster.

Julian Carranza’s restart with the Philadelphia Union one of the year’s best stories - Brotherly Game

Carranza’s run with Miami was rough but his time in Philly was certainly impressive.

Report: Alan Franco close to joining São Paulo on loan - Dirty South Soccer

The Five Stripes’ back line could look a little different in 2023.