// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas Signs Paxton Pomykal to New Contract - Big D Soccer

On the heels of his national team call-up, Pomykal gets a new deal with the club.

Three FC Dallas players called into January United States National Team Camp - Big D Soccer

The Dallas trio gets called into the annual January camp along with a slew of other former Dallas guys.

Paxton Pomykal is Back to his Best for Club & Country | FC Dallas

I’m all for Pomykal getting his due here with the club and I hope this year is his biggest yet.

// MLS //

Why Atlanta United moved on from Josef Martínez & what's next | MLSSoccer.com

A couple of years ago, no one would have ever taken a bet that Atlanta would let Martinez go so easily and to a rival. I guess the honeymoon was over as quickly as it started for them though.

Josef Martínez starts anew: The King addresses move from Atlanta to Miami | MLSSoccer.com

Can Martinez regain his form from years ago? I do wonder. I don’t think he will but I’m very curious to see it happen in Miami.

On Josef Martinez, and what’s next for Atlanta United - Dirty South Soccer

How Atlanta moves forward from this going to be tough, but I think they’ll get the right DP to replace him this summer.

The Colorado Rapids are linked with European goalkeepers. In January? Patrick Pentz and Francis Uzoho, Oh My!? - Burgundy Wave

Colorado has been one of those teams that haven’t done a ton this offseason but they could be looking to boost their defensive end with moves like this.

NYCFC Transfer News: Alex Callens to Girona FC - Hudson River Blue

I still can’t get over the fact that NYCFC is about to let a guy like Callens go free.