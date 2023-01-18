Three FC Dallas players called into January United States National Team Camp

The annual January camp for the United States Men’s National team is all set and once again FC Dallas will be well represented on the international stage.

FC Dallas trio Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira and Paxton Pomykal have been called up to the annual U.S. Men’s National Team January Camp in Carson, California.

Former FC Dallas Homegrown Alejandro Zendejas and Kellyn Acosta also join them at this camp. Zendejas earned his first US national team call since departing MLS for Liga MX. You could also toss in Jonathan Gomez and Walker Zimmerman as players who have been either with the academy or first team as well to the mix.

USMNT assistant coach Anthony Hudson will oversee the USMNT camp alongside World Cup assistant coach B.J. Callaghan and Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team head coach Mikey Varas. The training camp will kick off this Saturday, January 21, before the USMNT faces fellow 2022 World Cup participant Serbia on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. USMNT and South American power Colombia play on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Ferreira returns to the national team camp after he was named to the 2022 FIFA World Cup roster for the USMNT. He made his World Cup debut in the 3-1 Round of 16 loss to the Netherlands. He has seven goals in 16 caps for the USMNT.

Arriola wrapped up one of his best professional seasons in 2022 with FC Dallas, where he scored a career-high 10 goals and provided seven assists over 34 MLS matches.

Pomykal makes his return to the national team scene since the 2020 January camp. The FC Dallas midfielder earned his senior-team debut months earlier in the 1-1 draw against Uruguay on Sept. 10, 2019 in St. Louis.

USMNT ROSTER BY POSITION (CLUB/COUNTRY; CAPS/GOALS) - JANUARY CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Sean Johnson (Unattached; 10/0), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad/ESP; 1/0), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 0/0), Aaron Long (LAFC; 29/3), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; 0/0), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg/NOR; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 37/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER; 0/0), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC; 55/2), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 0/0), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas; 1/0), Alan Soñora (Unattached; 0/0), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; 4/0)

FORWARDS (7): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas; 48/10), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 1/0), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas; 16/7), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough/ENG; 6/1), Emmanuel Sabbi (Odense/DEN; 0/0), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America/MEX; 0/0)