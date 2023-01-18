So far the preseason has been a bit quiet from an FC Dallas standpoint. Hopefully, that will all change in the coming days as the club prepares to scrimmage this weekend before they get ready to head to Spain. Until then, let’s get into some links.

// MLS //

6 MLS clubs that need to sign players: Winter transfer window | MLSSoccer.com

Like most offseasons, some clubs do a lot of roster work while others do very little. I do think it is interesting that some clubs like LAFC and Atlanta haven’t done a lot so far this winter.

Ashley Westwood: Charlotte FC set up "like a proper Premier League club" | MLSSoccer.com

A sophomore team in MLS is set up like an EPL side, eh? That seems mighty bold to say but if Charlotte can continue to do whatever it is they are doing, it may attract more players from the EPL to come over.

Houston Dynamo's home venue renamed as Shell Energy Stadium | MLSSoccer.com

The Houston Dynamo FC have announced a new naming-rights agreement ahead of the 2023 MLS season, as their soccer-specific venue will now be known as Shell Energy Stadium.

The original MLS teams prepare for an interesting 2023 season | US Soccer Players

The MLS OGs certainly have their work cut out for them these days in MLS but some also have reasons to be hopeful this year.

Q&A: Cade Cowell on Luchi Gonzalez in San Jose, the top U.S. youth prospects | Backheeled

I do wonder how long Cowell will be in San Jose for Luchi’s first season in charge. My money is on him being sold this summer.

Vanney still not convinced Chicharito, Dejan Joveljić can play together - LAG Confidential

It seems wild to think these two can’t be useful at the same time on the field.

The Columbus Crew is set to sign veteran forward Christian Ramirez - Massive Report

The Black & Gold’s roster continues to come together in the preseason with the addition of another attacking option.