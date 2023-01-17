The week continues here as FC Dallas trains in their preseason camp. So far there hasn’t been a ton of items to report as the team gets ready for a scrimmage within the squad last we this week.

// MLS //

What Jhon Durán brings Aston Villa & what his transfer means for MLS | MLSSoccer.com

I had someone tell me yesterday that we shouldn’t be surprised if there are a couple more big transfers this month like this one for U22 guys or Young DPs in MLS.

10 MLS players who should be in January USMNT camp | MLSSoccer.com

I’d like to add Paxton Pomykal to this list, please and thank you.

St Louis City gets the MLS expansion focus in 2023 | US Soccer Players

My gut tells me that St. Louis will probably be more of a Nashville-type expansion side than a LAFC/Atlanta or even a Minnesota/Orlando.

Timbers exercise option on Nathan Fogaça for 2023 - Stumptown Footy

The Brazilian striker didn’t make a huge impact on the first team in 2022 but the club saw enough to bring him back this year.

Aaron Long latest top MLS Free Agent to pick LAFC - Angels on Parade

It shouldn’t be a surprise when a free agent like Long opts to go home to a club like LAFC these days.

LA Galaxy supporters groups vow boycott ‘until change in front office is made’ - LAG Confidential

This is certainly an interesting development in Galaxy-land. Fans aren’t happy to see Chris Klein get an extension to his contract with the team.

New Move on Monday: Jhon Durán sold to Aston Villa - Hot Time In Old Town

Now the Fire have to figure out what to do with all the money they’ve collected from transfers over the last year or so.

Optimism grows early as the Columbus Crew begin preseason under Wilfried Nancy - Massive Report

The new head coach already has his Black & Gold team excited.

Andrew Farrell signs contract extension with New England Revolution - The Bent Musket

It sounds like Farrell wants to be a guy that only plays for one club, still a pretty rare sight to see in MLS these days.

New York Times hatchet job cherry-picks facts in report on NYCFC stadium $516 million taxpayer giveaway - Hudson River Blue

This is certainly a bit of a hot take on the NYCFC stadium as reports came out that it won’t be subject to property taxes, like every other arena/stadium in the area.