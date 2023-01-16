It is great to see the ol’ round ball moving again up in Frisco. Yeah, preseason is underway for FC Dallas and it is a welcome sight to see. The club will have some scrimmages with themselves in the coming days before they head out to Spain.

// FC Dallas //

After a promising 2022, FC Dallas looks to do more in 2023 - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas’ Dan Hunt, Andres Zanotta and head coach Nico Estevez were on hand to answer a slew of questions.

North Texas SC Announces Javier Cano as Head Coach - Big D Soccer

Cano has links to MLS from his time with DC United and Austin FC.

5 FC Dallas Storylines Heading into 2023 Preseason | FC Dallas

The open DP slot is going to be an interesting item to watch for here this season.

FC Dallas "looking at different options" at DP after Franco Jara exit | MLSSoccer.com

Jara’s exit was a surprise to some but a relief overall. Again, how FC Dallas deals with this spot will be key this year.

FC Dallas looks to shake things up and be unpredictable in 2023 | The Striker

There's still room for FC Dallas to grow despite its improvement in 2022, and it's looking to accomplish that by mixing things up in multiple ways.

// MLS //

Insider notebook: Houston eye attacker, trade interest in LAFC's Arango & Opoku | MLSSoccer.com

Could FC Dallas be in the hunt for Arango or Opoku? Probably not, but it would be interesting to see if they’d try to make a play for either of them.

LA Galaxy eye 2-3 "good, sound moves" before 2023 season starts | MLSSoccer.com

Some of LA’s moves feel like they’re on the verge of being back into what they used to be but I think it will all come down to their defense improvement. If they figure that out, they’re going to be a mess to deal with in 2023.

Five questions answered with Austin FC's squad number release | The Striker

Austin FC dropped the 2023 squad numbers on Thursday, revealing a few clues to the makeup of the squad we'll go ahead and glean, just because.

2023 moves highlight the importance of MLS center backs | US Soccer Players

There have been some big moves this offseason that mainly saw some key center backs move around the league.

Club World Cup draw: Sounders could face Real Madrid in semis - Sounder At Heart

Pretty sure Seattle and even those at MLS will be super annoying if the Sounders end up playing Madrid in a competitive match. But, it is also a big deal.

Colorado Rapids Announce Secondary Kit Launch Date and Tease Possible Color Scheme - Burgundy Wave

So, Colorado may have a different kit color for their secondary kit. As much as I enjoyed their recent secondary kits, I’m very curious about this one.