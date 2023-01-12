The preseason is underway here in North Texas as FC Dallas players had their physicals and medical checks on Wednesday before they took the field for the first time in 2023. Now the real work begins.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas unveils UT Southwestern Medical Center as new kit sponsor - Big D Soccer

The club will have different logos on its primary and secondary kits, sparking a big change for the team that once had a multilevel marking company on the front of their kits for so many years.

// MLS //

Best of the rest: Top 2023 MLS free agents still available | MLSSoccer.com

There are still some very intriguing free agents left out there, including center back Alex Callens.

Preseason mailbag, Part 1: João Paulo's health, Orlando's transfers & more | MLSSoccer.com

Boy, oh boy, there is a lot in this mailbag to discuss from how Orlando can take a leap this year, to what Jesus Ferreira needs to do to improve and then whether or not Luchi Gonzalez is the right fit in San Jose.

Charlotte FC: Enzo Copetti will be a "nightmare for defenders" | MLSSoccer.com

Charlotte looks to turn the corner on their expansion year and become a force in the Eastern Conference.

MLS, Apple tout new broadcast partnership: ‘The MLS fan deserves to be treated with respect’ - The Athletic

Introducing the first wave of MLS Season Pass on-air talent, all parties involved see improvements to league broadcasts on the horizon.

Gareth Bale’s brief MLS tenure worked out better than LAFC could’ve hoped - The Athletic

Bale didn't play much for LAFC before retiring, but he departs having played a significant role in the club's greatest moment.

Columbus Crew sign Homegrown produce Keegan Hughes to first-team contract - Massive Report

The Black & Gold have added another defender, this one from the Academy, to the roster.

New England Revolution sign Jack Panayotou to Homegrown contract - The Bent Musket

Panayotou becomes the tenth player to sign a Homegrown deal with the Revs.

Atlanta United reportedly finalizing offseason buyout of Josef Martínez - Dirty South Soccer

It is kind of crazy how Atlanta fans are excited to see Martinez leave.