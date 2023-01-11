The offseason is in the books now as preseason camp opens up for FC Dallas today with players reporting for their annual physicals. We’ll have more on the preseason as it goes on here with the team holding its annual media call on Friday, until then, let’s dive into some links.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas and Franco Jara Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract - Big D Soccer

The move opens up a Designated Player slot and adds some big roster flexibility back to the team for 2023.

FC Dallas Signs Defender Amet Korça from HNK Gorica - Big D Soccer

The Arlington, Texas native joins FC Dallas after a few seasons in Croatia.

// MLS //

Apple and Major League Soccer unveil broadcasters for MLS Season Pass | MLSSoccer.com

This is a solid group of broadcasters for the first year of MLS on Apple. I do hope we’ll eventually see Mark Followill and Steve Davis added at some point.

Twellman: MLS Season Pass can be like when Apple created the iPhone | MLSSoccer.com

We all knew that Twellman would be on his way to the new broadcast group with Apple after his post leaving ESPN last week.

MLS finalizing Apple TV talent, owners consider best-of-three playoff format: Sources - The Athletic

The notes on the best-of-three playoff format and the intra-league transfers is more intriguing than anything else. But as for the playoff format, I want to hate the idea but I kind of like it too. It is way better than the two-legged format.

Josef Martínez, Atlanta United close to finalizing agreement for him to leave club: Sources - The Athletic

Atlanta United is close to finalizing an agreement that would see 2018 MLS most valuable player Josef Martínez leave the club and join rivals Inter Miami.

29 teams try to figure out how to succeed in MLS in 2023 | US Soccer Players

As the offseason turns into the preseason, it is interesting to see how each side is setting up its rosters for the upcoming season.

Austin FC trades for Dynamo defender Adam Lundkvist | The Striker

Austin FC stayed within Texas' borders for its latest defensive signing, picking up Adam Lundkvist from Houston Dynamo FC in a trade announced Tuesday.

Raúl Ruidíaz pledges a better 2023 - Sounder At Heart

The forward is coming off a season in which he missed more than half the Sounders’ games with an injury.

Catching up on the Timbers offseason - Stumptown Footy

Here is a look at what the Timbers have done this offseason, what’s still left to do, and what they might do next.

LAFC’s next Designated Player? Most likely to be a youngster - Angels on Parade

The main reason LAFC will go young for their next DP, it is simple, the rules.

RSL sign Colombian winger Carlos Andrés Gómez for club record fee - RSL Soapbox

The move marks the largest transfer fee paid by Real Salt Lake.