FC Dallas and Franco Jara Mutually Agree to Terminate Contract

The one move FC Dallas fans have been waiting to see happen this offseason has finally gone through.

FC Dallas and forward Franco Jara have mutually agreed to terminate his contract, the club announced today. Jara has been linked with Argentina side Club Atletico Belgrano.

#MercadoDePases | Acuerdo de palabra para que Franco Jara sea REFUERZO de #Belgrano. El experimentado delantero llega libre del Dallas de la MLS y firma hasta diciembre de 2023✍️ . pic.twitter.com/EKHVe5ah95 — Mercado de Pases (@MDePasesArg) January 10, 2023

Jara joined Dallas as a Designated Player in July 2020 after signing a pre-contract earlier that year, following five seasons with Liga MX’s CF Pachuca. Jara played in 78 MLS matches for FC Dallas, scoring 17 goals and netting three assists.

“Jara was the ultimate professional during his tenure with FC Dallas”, said FC Dallas technical director Andre Zanotta. “We appreciate his contributions to the club and wish him the best as he enters the next phase of his career.”

The move allows a lot more flexibility for FC Dallas regarding salary cap space and roster slots. This will open up a Designated Player slot and an international roster slot. The two items should allow Zanotta to go out and find the right guy in the summer transfer window to improve the team.

The club also didn’t exercise their one annual salary buyout for Jara either; keeping that option available is always preferable.

The one thing FC Dallas will miss, however, is Jara’s leadership in the locker room, particularly with the younger international players like Alan Velasco. While Jara wasn’t an on-the-field success for FC Dallas, he did have an impact behind the scenes in 2022.

What do you make of FC Dallas finally ridding themselves of Jara’s large contract in this fashion? Let us know below.