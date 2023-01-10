FC Dallas Signs Defender Amet Korça from HNK Gorica

FC Dallas has made one more move ahead of the start of preseason camp tomorrow by signing center back Amet Korca from Croatian first-division side HNK Gorica to a one-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the club announced today.

Korca will begin preseason with the club pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The 22-year old was born and raised in Arlington, TX, where he attended The Oakridge School. He joins FC Dallas after spending three-and-a-half years in Croatia’s first and second division leagues, most recently playing for HNK Gorica.

Korça played youth soccer for Solar SC before going abroad to join SNK Dinamo Zabreb’s Academy in 2019. He later joined Croatian second-division side NK Dubrava on loan and then on a permanent transfer, appearing in 65 matches overall between 2020 and 2021.

Quick Take

This is certainly a depth-type signing as the club lacked a center fourth center back to go along with Jose Martinez, Nkosi Tafari and recent signee Sebastian Ibeagha. At 6’3”, he brings some good size to the group, which is always good to add to this side of the team.

I wouldn’t anticipate him being a starter on day one, considering his transfer value is pretty low. In my mind, the positive item on this one is that he doesn’t require an international roster slot.

What do you make of this signing? Will it be enough depth in the back?