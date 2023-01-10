Today is the final day of the offseason for FC Dallas as we move into the preseason and even more importantly, closer to the start of the new season next month.

// FC Dallas //

Questions facing FC Dallas going into preseason camp - Big D Soccer

There are still some lingering questions facing FC Dallas as preseason camp gets ready to open up.

// MLS //

Why every team should be excited as 2023 preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

I think year two of Alan Velasco is plenty to get excited by for FC Dallas fans. I’d also toss in year two of the bromance between Sebastian Lletget and Paul Arriola will be fun to watch too.

Why every team should be worried as 2023 preseason begins | MLSSoccer.com

But on the flip side for FC Dallas, losing Matt Hedges is going to be tougher to overcome than some might think. I’d also put in that after having a season without any big injuries, you know it is only a matter of time before one hits and rocks a season for a club.

Messi, Josef & more: Phil Neville talks Inter Miami's transfer plans | MLSSoccer.com

Miami has plenty of interesting items going into this season.

Caden Glover becomes first-ever St. Louis CITY homegrown player | MLSSoccer.com

St. Louis was smart to have their second team play in MLS Next last season, which helped produce some local talent in the form of a Homegrown player.

Will LAFC miss Gareth Bale? Here are their options in attack | MLSSoccer.com

I have a feeling LAFC is really relieved by this news more than anything else.

What Gareth Bale’s retirement means for LAFC - Angels on Parade

Again, LAFC is happy to see Bale go into retirement like this.

Players showed up fit for condensed preseason - Sounder At Heart

Seattle will be one of the first MLS sides to hit the field for a competitive match next month.

Who is Arnaud Souquet? - Hot Time In Old Town

The Fire announced the signing of the 30-year-old right back from France.