FC Dallas vs LAFC: Game Thread

The final stretch of regular season games rolls on this weekend as FC Dallas hosts LAFC in their penultimate home game of 2022.

LAFC has already clinched a spot in the playoffs as they enter this match fresh off a win last weekend against RSL. That win came after a three-game losing streak that saw their Supporters’ Shield lead shrink and then fall to the Philadelphia Union.

FC Dallas also had a win last weekend, a big 3-0 result in Minnesota to help keep them in third place in the Western Conference.

Key player for FC Dallas - Nkosi Tafari/Jose Martinez - Normally, we pick one guy, but this week we’re going with the back line duo in this one. Given that Matt Hedges is out for another game with a knee issue, these two will need a big game to keep the firepower of LAFC at bay. If they get stretched too much or are too easygoing with their passing, it could be a long evening.

Last time out - LAFC got the better of FCD in their other meeting this season out in California. FCD had a 1-1 score line until late when they gave up two goals and missed out on a penalty kick call.

Paulie and Jesus - Since April 30, Jesuús Ferreira and Paul Arriola have contributed with a total of 19 goals and seven assists. Ferreira has 11 goals and four assists, while Arriola has eight goals and three assists. Ferreira leads FC Dallas with 16 goals total, and Arriola ranks second with nine goals.

Scoring first - Since 2015, FCD is 87-9-26 when scoring first. So far in 2022, FCD hasn’t lost a game after scoring first but they have given up a fair share of draws.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Alan Velasco, Edwin Cerrillo, Ema Twumasi

Availability Report

Out: Matt Hedges (left knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

LAFC notes:

Key player for LAFC - Cristian Arango has scored in three straight MLS matches and has now scored 15 times this season. He was a bit of a terror in his last visit to Toyota Stadium, scoring two goals.

Recent success against FCD - LAFC has won its last three matches against FC Dallas, including a 3-1 home win on June 29. LAFC has won four of the seven all-time meetings in MLS, but only one of the three played in Dallas (D1 L1).

Better at home than on the road - LAFC snapped a three-match losing streak (all on the road) with a 2-0 home win over Real Salt Lake on Sunday. LAFC has collected 78 more points at home (172) than on the road (94) in its MLS history; only Real Salt Lake (+84 at home) has a larger difference since LAFC entered MLS in 2018.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: none

Availability Report

Out: Franco Escobar (head)

Questionable:

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

TV: TXA-21

Available Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO TV, fcdallas.com/stream

Gameday Social: #FCDvLAFC

Weather: 87 degrees

