In a way, it feels like it has been several weeks since the last FC Dallas home game. Thankfully, that will all change tomorrow night as they host LAFC in the penultimate home match of the season. Our regular game coverage will be up on this space later today and you can join us in our game thread tomorrow evening if you aren’t at the stadium.

// FC Dallas //

How Edwin Cerrillo has grown into FCD's midfield anchor | The Striker

With inspiration from his hard-working parents, the Waco native is putting in the effort needed to become FCD's starting No. 6.

SET THE STAGE: FC Dallas vs. LAFC | 9.10.22 | FC Dallas

Tomorrow’s game is a big one for FC Dallas. A win over LAFC doesn’t lock them into a playoff spot but it certainly helps them get closer.

// MLS //

Who will Berhalter pick? Projecting the US Soccer September camp roster | MLSSoccer.com

There is some good FC Dallas talk in this one as we could see plenty of former and current guys on this roster.

"Multiple cases with him": Atlanta United's Gonzalo Pineda explains Josef Martinez suspension | MLSSoccer.com

You gotta think that this offseason is going to be a wild one for Atlanta that will see a lot of changes.

Orlando City hoists a 2022 US Open Cup in an interesting year for the tournament | US Soccer Players

The Open Cup was an interesting one to say the least in 2022. Orlando came out on top as they found a way to prioritize the tournament without sacrificing too much this season.

U.S. Open Cup Final analysis: How Orlando City finished off underdogs Sacramento Republic - Backheeled

Sacramento Republic’s run in the U.S. Open Cup came to an end on Wednesday night when they lost in the final after going toe-to-toe with Orlando for 75 minutes.

CCL win and major upsets: The 5 most important games MLS teams played in 2022 - Backheeled

With only a month left in the 2022 MLS regular season, here is a look back on five of the most important games that MLS teams have played this season.

MLS Cup playoffs: Who can clinch, who has work and what's at stake in Week 30 | ESPNFC

Some MLS teams are closing in on a postseason berth while others are on the outside looking in. Here's a look at this weekend’s slate of games.

New England Revolution preparing for final playoff push: “We know it’s going to come right down to the wire” - The Bent Musket

The Revolution picked up three points but their spot in the playoffs is far from secured going into this weekend.