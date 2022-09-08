The week is over the midway point and pointed straight at the weekend here as FC Dallas is getting ready to host LAFC in their penultimate home game of the regular season.

// FC Dallas //

Is FC Dallas' attack getting rolling at exactly the right time? | The Striker

After a three-goal explosion against Minnesota United, it's worth asking if the timing is right for FCD to start scoring in bunches.

// MLS //

Orlando City vs. Sacramento Republic FC, U.S. Open Cup: Final Score 3-0 as Lions Win First Major Trophy of Club’s MLS Era - The Mane Land

Facundo Torres scored two goals and set up one for Benji Michel and the Lions will play Champions League soccer.

US Open Cup champions! Orlando City achieve history, beat Sacramento Republic 3-0 | MLSSoccer.com

Congrats to Oscar Pareja and company for winning the USOC this year. Now they have the fun task of figuring out how they’ll add to their roster this winter for the Champions League next spring.

"This is Orlando": Benji Michel, Facundo Torres power historic US Open Cup title | MLSSoccer.com

Orlando finally wore down Sacramento in the second half as Pareja made the right changes and moves to find the goals.

What's next for Houston Dynamo FC after departure of Paulo Nagamura? | MLSSoccer.com

Gotta wonder if Houston opts to go outside of MLS this time around for their coaching hire.

Josef Martínez suspended by Atlanta United due to altercation with coach, sources say - The Athletic

Atlanta United said that Martínez was suspended due to "conduct detrimental to the team". This makes me believe the Martinez era in Atlanta is coming to an end here soon.

The ongoing struggle of Toronto FC’s strikers - Waking The Red

Toronto added some big names this summer but none that are true strikers and apparently that has been a problem.