Power Rankings Recap: Looking at where FC Dallas landed after Weeks 28 & 29

After last week’s ‘meh’ responses to FC Dallas ending the month of August with a bit of a dud, the start of September has some renewed hope in the team again. I guess anytime you go out on the road against a conference opponent and blow them out, even if it was mostly in a four-minute stretch, it turns some heads.

Here is a look at where things stand, plus some comments from those who provide them:

MLSSoccer.com - 6 (up 3)

Comment: FC Dallas decided it would be easier to get all their work done at once rather than try and space it out.

THREE GOALS IN FOUR MINUTES!



Jesús Ferreira with his 16th of the season. pic.twitter.com/2812qoIdpT — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) September 3, 2022

It’s a huge win for Dallas in what’s been an odd year, where it feels like Dallas alternate between a totally average team and, for moments at a time, look like one of an MLS Cup contender. They’re getting in the gym throwing off 100 reps for one set and calling it a day before saying they need a week off for their muscles to recover. It’s not exactly efficient. But in a weird way, it’s getting the job done.

In the last 16 games (going back to their first game in June), FC Dallas have scored more than one goal in a game just four times. Yet they’re still third in the West. Dallas aren’t locked into a home playoff spot yet, but it’s far more likely they’ll be there after this win. Now we just have to wait and see which version of Dallas shows up in the playoffs. The inconsistent group that goes missing in attack for a month at a time, or the one that explodes for multi-goal wins that remind you just how much firepower they have?

If Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal keep playing as well as they have as of late (Matt Doyle explained why they’ve been so good in his weekly column), it might just be the latter.

ESPNFC - 5 (up 1)

Comment: All we’ve asked from Dallas this season is a little ruthlessness to match their game control. Going to Minnesota and burying the Loons, 3-0, qualifies.

Here are rankings for those who don’t leave comments:

I’m sure there are others out that project and discuss things like this. Feel free to leave them in the comments below and I will try to add them next week. I do know some out there are either a week behind (US Soccer Players) or are behind a paywall (Soccer by Ives).