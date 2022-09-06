Things begin to pick back up here after the holiday weekend as FC Dallas begins to prepare for a big weekend showdown with LAFC on Saturday. But we have some days ahead of that, so let’s get into some links.

// FC Dallas //

If you missed our podcast from last night, check it out here:

Three takeaways from FC Dallas’ vital win in Minnesota | The Striker

From Lletget having a pretty damn good birthday to Ferreira closing in on club history, it was a pretty big weekend in Minnesota for the club.

// MLS //

Ferreira, Mihailovic, Sargent & Musah: US soccer attackers offer Berhalter World Cup options | MLSSoccer.com

It is good to see that the US has some in-form strikers to try out this month ahead of the World Cup later this year.

Paulo Nagamura out as Houston Dynamo head coach | The Striker

After registering an 8-16-5 record with the Dynamo, the front office has decided to swap out Paulo Nagamura for Kenny Bundy to close out the 2022 season.

Houston Dynamo part ways with coach Paulo Nagamura - The Athletic

Houston never really gave Nagamura the best roster to deal with. It was always a ‘wait and see’ kind of thing until Hector Herrera came to town and even that addition wasn’t enough.

Giants tottering: Atlanta United, NYCFC, LA Galaxy and Toronto FC suffer, Sounders fight back | MLSSoccer.com

Out of the four listed here, I kind of think only one (NYCFC) will get into the playoffs right now but I don’t think they’ll go that far.

MLS to USL: There's a new youth development trend in the United States - Backheeled

We’ve seen a couple of FCD players leave to go to the USL-C to get that early professional experience. Honestly, I think it is a good thing to have some players try their skills there when they think they are ready.

Arena praises Gil and Petrović during “difficult” season - The Bent Musket

New England is in a battle to get into the playoffs here and if their two stars step up, they’ll be a tough team to beat.

Three thoughts on waiting for the misery to end - Dirty South Soccer

We’ve been there a few times with FCD over the years, where you get to September and you aren’t officially eliminated from playoff contention but you know you are. It is rough.