After Dark: Three Goals; Three Points

FC Dallas went into Minnesota United on Saturday afternoon in a bit of a weird place.

They had just given up another lead at home, and question marks lingered about whether this team would begin to slip in its playoff positioning or shore things up.

I say “weird” because FC Dallas may not have maintained a fortress at home, but they have played beyond expectations on the road. We can credit head coach Nico Estevez for that work. Their away form has saved their season, and rather than be flirting with or in contention for a final playoff spot, FC Dallas controls their own destiny for the most part.

Summer Signing Win

Sebastian Lletget has been huge for FC Dallas. He has looked like a veteran frustrated with his limited role at New England, unleashing his skills on the Western Conference. The dude has been a huge lift to the attack, and all of a sudden, FC Dallas looks like they have a first-choice lineup in the midfield of Edwin Cerrillo, Sebastian Lletget, and Paxton Pomykal.

Summer transfers within the league make a lot of sense, and as has been repeated in recent seasons, these kinds of signings are what Dallas has been missing.

Jesus Ferreira Is Really Good

Just when you think Jesus has hit a dip in form, the striker does something spectacular. Against Minnesota, he helped create the first goal, an own goal, with a smart run, and he deftly put away a header to get back on the score sheet. I love this guy.

Bullish on Tafari

Nkosi Tafari stepped in for the injured Matt Hedges (and may need to do so again this weekend). Despite Tafari not earning as many minutes this season, he is an absolute talent and key roster piece for the squad. His vertical defending is pretty darn special. He still has time to put other tools together, which for defenders largely come from reps and experience. I still see a future for him with Dallas.

Don’t Fret About Arriola

There is concern that Paul Arriola’s form has declined a little, but he continues to work hard and will no doubt get things going again. The blessing is that the team has other players who are stepping up, including Alan Velasco. FC Dallas looks to be rounding into form at the right time, although questions linger since the team can do themselves in with poor mistakes.

Los Angeles FC Loom Large

It may be the biggest home game of the season for FC Dallas. LAFC broke their skid of bad form with a comprehensive victory against Real Salt Lake, but there is plenty to feel optimistic about Dallas doing damage at home. Any points are crucial, but with a congested table, FCD needs to take care of business. Three points would continue to do wonders and potentially (although unlikely) get them in a position to overtake Austin FC.