Big D Daily: News for Monday, September 5, 2022

That positive Monday feeling is back after another road win for FC Dallas.

By Drew Epperley
/ new
SOCCER: SEP 03 MLS - FC Dallas at MInnesota United

That positive Monday feeling is back as FC Dallas picked up three valuable points on the road this past weekend. The club begins the final stretch of the season on a real positive note, showing that they deserve a place in the playoffs this season.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas sees second half spark to down Minnesota United 3-0 - Big D Soccer
A wild four minutes in the second half helped FC Dallas find some road points.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer
All the facts from FC Dallas’ big road win in Minnesota.

Flurry of second-half goals gives FC Dallas vital win in Minnesota | The Striker
The win helped keep some distance between FC Dallas and some other clubs around them in the standings.

Jesus Ferreira: USMNT strikers sending message before World Cup | MLSSoccer.com
Jesus Ferreira continues to find ways to score here this season as he pushes his club and for his spot on this year’s World Cup roster.

// MLS //

Hany Mukhtar goes MVP mode amid Nashville revival, Dallas find a midfield solution & more from Week 29 | MLSSoccer.com
There is a lot in this one from Matt Doyle on how FCD found their midfield solution in Minnesota and how it could be the reason this club gets a home game in the playoffs.

"Disrespected" CF Montréal sweep Canadian Classique with epic comeback | MLSSoccer.com
Yesterday’s 405 Derby was one of the best in recent memory with Montreal showing that they own Canada right now.

10 key MLS stats: Old passers, rocket shots, and more - Backheeled
After combing through the numbers, the crew at Backheeled unearthing MLS stats that tell us something about the league, its teams, and its players.

Verde Notebook: Nashville SC, Portland Timbers show formula to beat Austin FC | The Striker
Austin FC has been exposed on set pieces in consecutive losses that revealed a potential tactical approach for MLS Cup Playoff opponents.

Sounders vs. Dynamo, recap: NouHouston - Sounder At Heart
Seattle was desperate for a win this week and finally got one against the lowly Dynamo.

Home sweet home: LAFC 2, Real Salt Lake 0 - Angels on Parade
LAFC snapped their three-match losing streak with an important win over RSL at home.

One is better than none: LA Galaxy 2, Sporting KC 2 - LAG Confidential
Given that the Galaxy have so many games in hand right now, a draw like this was probably the best result we could have hoped for here.

