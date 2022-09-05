That positive Monday feeling is back as FC Dallas picked up three valuable points on the road this past weekend. The club begins the final stretch of the season on a real positive note, showing that they deserve a place in the playoffs this season.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas sees second half spark to down Minnesota United 3-0 - Big D Soccer

A wild four minutes in the second half helped FC Dallas find some road points.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Highlights, stats and quote sheet - Big D Soccer

All the facts from FC Dallas’ big road win in Minnesota.

Flurry of second-half goals gives FC Dallas vital win in Minnesota | The Striker

The win helped keep some distance between FC Dallas and some other clubs around them in the standings.

Jesus Ferreira: USMNT strikers sending message before World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

Jesus Ferreira continues to find ways to score here this season as he pushes his club and for his spot on this year’s World Cup roster.

// MLS //

Hany Mukhtar goes MVP mode amid Nashville revival, Dallas find a midfield solution & more from Week 29 | MLSSoccer.com

There is a lot in this one from Matt Doyle on how FCD found their midfield solution in Minnesota and how it could be the reason this club gets a home game in the playoffs.

"Disrespected" CF Montréal sweep Canadian Classique with epic comeback | MLSSoccer.com

Yesterday’s 405 Derby was one of the best in recent memory with Montreal showing that they own Canada right now.

10 key MLS stats: Old passers, rocket shots, and more - Backheeled

After combing through the numbers, the crew at Backheeled unearthing MLS stats that tell us something about the league, its teams, and its players.

Verde Notebook: Nashville SC, Portland Timbers show formula to beat Austin FC | The Striker

Austin FC has been exposed on set pieces in consecutive losses that revealed a potential tactical approach for MLS Cup Playoff opponents.

Sounders vs. Dynamo, recap: NouHouston - Sounder At Heart

Seattle was desperate for a win this week and finally got one against the lowly Dynamo.

Home sweet home: LAFC 2, Real Salt Lake 0 - Angels on Parade

LAFC snapped their three-match losing streak with an important win over RSL at home.

One is better than none: LA Galaxy 2, Sporting KC 2 - LAG Confidential

Given that the Galaxy have so many games in hand right now, a draw like this was probably the best result we could have hoped for here.