FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to lock down a home playoff game on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Colorado Rapids.

The Rapids were eliminated from playoff contention last weekend when the LA Galaxy downed San Jose. Robin Fraser’s club is playing for 2023 a bit and will look to play the spoiler role against FC Dallas.

Key player for FC Dallas - Jesus Ferreira - He’s back from international duty and will need to carry this team on the offensive side of the ball.

Recent run against the Rapids - FC Dallas defeated Colorado, 3-1, at home on April 9. Dallas is winless in eight straight visits to Colorado (D4 L4), with the last win coming in October 2014. The Rapids have won their last four at home against Dallas, equaling their longest home winning streak in the series (2002-03, incl. playoffs).

Finishing the season strong - FC Dallas has lost only two of its last 12 MLS matches dating back to mid-July (W6 D4), going unbeaten in the last four (W2 D2). The only match in that streak in which Dallas conceded more than one goal was a 4-0 loss at Nashville on August 21, the club’s last defeat.

How they can clinch a home playoff game - If Dallas beats Colorado this Saturday, the club will be on 53 points and secure a top-four finish ahead of the LA Galaxy, Minnesota United and Portland Timbers. Dallas could also clinch a home playoff game with a tie IF those three teams all drop points this weekend.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Paul Arriola

Suspended after next yellow: Alan Velasco, Ema Twumasi

Availability Report

Out: Alan Velasco (thigh)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Nicky Hernandez

International duty: none

Colorado notes:

Key Player for Colorado: Diego Rubio - He has contributed to at least one goal in each of his last eight home matches (6 goals, 2 assists), scoring in each of his last five.

Late home surge wasn’t enough - The Rapids are unbeaten in seven straight home matches (W4 D3), winning the last two in a row. The Rapids have two seven-match home unbeaten runs this season, with the only two home defeats of the year splitting the two streaks.

We know them - The Colorado Rapids have two familiar faces, longtime FCD winger Michael Barrios and former Dallas Designated Player Bryan Acosta. Both players are regular starts for the Rapids this season, so there’s a strong chance they’ll feature Saturday afternoon.

Disciplinary Report

SUSPENSION: Lalas Abubakar

Availability Report

Out: Braian Galván (right knee), Aboubacar Keita (torn ACL right knee), Oliver Larraz (right leg), Dantouma Toure (right knee), Jackson Travis (core)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 2:30 PM

Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

TV: UniMás

Available Streaming: Twitter, FUBO TV

Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL

Weather: 69 degrees

