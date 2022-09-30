The weekend is finally upon us here as FC Dallas returns to the field after the short September international break. FCD looks to lock up a home playoff game with a win tomorrow in Colorado. We’ll get our game preview and thread up later today, but first, let’s get into some links.

// FC Dallas //

Nkosi Tafari wants to push beyond battle for FC Dallas starter | The Striker

FC Dallas center back Nkosi Tafari aims to become one of the best in MLS, and head coach Nico Estevez notes the leap he's made this year.

// MLS //

Philadelphia or LAFC? Who's got the edge in the Supporters' Shield race | MLSSoccer.com

I’ve been saying for a few weeks that I thought Philadelphia was going to sneak in at the final hour and win the Supporters’ Shield. I still think that will be the case.

One big question facing every MLS team revisted | MLSSoccer.com

The questions posed about FC Dallas are still pretty spot on from Matt Doyle here. I also appreciate his comment on Paxton Pomykal needing to be a little more productive in the final third.

Source: Charlotte FC near deal with Christian Lattanzio to remove interim coach tag | MLSSoccer.com

You do have to think that Charlotte has been better under Lattanzio than they were under Miguel Angel Ramirez.

Expected goals: Who are MLS's best & worst players in 2022? | MLSSoccer.com

It is kind of crazy to see Jesus Ferreira lead the league in terms of expected goals in an over-performance capacity.

At the end of momentous season, Austin FC hopes final break will boost momentum heading toward playoffs | The Striker

With all of their preseason expectations met, Austin FC is re-adjusting its focus as it heads to Vancouver to close out the 2022 season.

Leagues Cup with MLS can help Liga MX become 'top-five' league in world - ESPNFC

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola said Mexico's top flight can become a top-five league in the world by participating in the Leagues Cup with MLS. Which makes you wonder, what this Cup will do for MLS.

Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez suspended by MLS for one game for ‘offensive language’ - Massive Report

For a guy that has been so good since joining MLS, this is certainly a big disappointment to see him act this way. At least he apologized for his actions and wants to learn from it.

Bruce Arena on the Revs: “We have to get it better for next year” - The Bent Musket

After the way things have gone this season, you have to wonder if Bruce Arena has lost his touch in MLS a bit.

Thierry Henry continues to leave more than a typical MLS legacy with Red Bulls - Once A Metro

I know David Beckham was an important signing that lead the way for others to come to MLS, but after him, I think Henry is arguably the biggest signing the league has had in terms of a big name with a legacy to follow in the league.