FC Dallas sees second half spark to down Minnesota United 3-0

FC Dallas picked up a pick road win to begin the month of September as they downed Minnesota United 3-0 on Saturday afternoon.

The win helped keep some distance between FC Dallas and other clubs below them in the Western Conference standings. Dallas is now in third place in the Western Conference with just four games left on the season.

After a rather full opening 45 minutes for both sides, FC Dallas scored three goals in four minutes to begin the second half. The first came in the 55th minute as Michael Boxall knocked in a ball that was looking for Jesus Ferreira. Ema Twumasi made a long run into the midfield from his right back spot to find Paul Arriola on the wing. Arriola sent in a quick cross to Ferreira that hit off Boxall and went into the back of the net.

Not even a minute later Sebastian Lletget picked up an assist as he played Alan Velasco into the middle of the pitch. The young Designated Player took a touch and then curled in a shot past Dayne St. Clair for his sixth of the season.

A couple of minutes later, Velasco looked for his second of the afternoon but his shot rattled off the crossbar and back into play where Lletget picked it up outside of the penalty box and then played a ball back into the mix where Ferreira was there to head home his 16th of the season.

Minnesota’s struggles continued in the 69th minute as Franco Fragapane picked up a second yellow card on a bad challenge against Marco Farfan.

Instant reaction: The first half really felt like yet another grind-type result for the club as they looked to just get what they could. But whatever was said at halftime worked, the energy was much better and the chances actually hit. We’ve seen too many times before that this club can get a goal, then sit on the lead but this was a day that they kept at it and it paid off. I think it is safe to say this one feels good.

Man of the match: Give this one to Lletget for the two assists in that wild couple of minutes.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home next weekend to host LAFC in their penultimate home game of the 2022 regular season.