The week is getting closer to the weekend here as FC Dallas is getting ready to travel up to Colorado for an important match that could help them lock up a home playoff game. We’ll dive more into that here shortly, but first, some links.

// FC Dallas //

Report: FC Dallas valued at $470 million - Big D Soccer

FC Dallas gained some value compared to last season according to Sportico. They still have a long way to go to get near the top of the league though in these sort of rankings.

Paul Arriola's Verdict on Final USMNT Camp before Qatar World Cup | FC Dallas

Just like the rest of the USMNT, Paul didn’t have a great international break. Also, he has to miss this weekend’s match with that red card suspension.

// MLS //

Minnesota United re-sign Emanuel Reynoso to new Designated Player deal | MLSSoccer.com

Minnesota is going to keep their main DP for the long run here. As for the near future, he has to be the guy to help them make noise in the playoffs provided they don’t continue to collapse.

Odds of Sounders making a playoff run are very long - Sounder At Heart

Seattle has very few odds to reach the playoffs at this point, which is great to see for once.

LAFC’s game at Portland Timbers on Sunday possible playoff teaser - Angels on Parade

A thorn in the side of LAFC from year one, Portland Timbers could be a playoff obstacle once again.

Turns out, LA Galaxy did need a remade midfield - LAG Confidential

It turns out that some solid additions in their midfield ended up being what they needed the most.

// USMNT //

Pre-World Cup window: Who were key performers from MLS clubs? | MLSSoccer.com

There were some decent performances from MLS players gearing up for the World Cup in this last window.

Stock up, stock down: Where the USMNT stands after World Cup prep | MLSSoccer.com

It is pretty telling that if you were an injured player and miss this window, your stock is up. That isn’t great.