Report: FC Dallas valued at $470 million

FC Dallas gained 13% in value compared to 2021, according to valuations by sports business publication Sportico.

The 2022 evaluation for the North Texas side brings their estimated value up to $470 million.

Based on the list of values across the league, that puts FC Dallas at 23rd place, just behind rivals Houston, who are valued at $475 million. Other in-state rivals Austin FC come in 9th place with an estimated value of $630 million (having a nice new stadium probably doesn’t hurt their situation).

FC Dallas is also projected to have $8 million more in revenue in 2022, bringing their estimate up to $50 million, which is tied for 16th best in MLS. This is $30 million more than they were estimated to receive in revenue in the COVID-shortened season of 2020.

2022 MLS team valuations Rank Team Valuation Change from 2021 Rank Team Valuation Change from 2021 1 Los Angeles FC $900 million 5% 2 LA Galaxy $865 million 4% 3 Atlanta United $855 million 1% 4 Seattle Sounders FC $725 million 3% 5 Toronto FC $705 million 8% 6 D.C. United $700 million 11% 7 New York City FC $690 million 5% 8 Portland Timbers $685 million 8% 9 Austin FC $630 million 10% 10 Inter Miami CF $585 million 11% 11 Sporting Kansas City $575 million 5% 12 Charlotte FC $570 million N/A 13 Minnesota United FC $565 million 9% 14 Columbus Crew $560 million 4% 15 Philadelphia Union $555 million 5% 16 FC Cincinnati $550 million 10% 17 Chicago Fire FC $535 million 0% 18 New York Red Bulls $525 million 4% 19 Nashville SC $520 million 13% 20 San Jose Earthquakes $515 million 1% 21 New England Revolution $495 million 3% 22 Houston Dynamo FC $475 million 12% 23 FC Dallas $470 million 13% 24 Real Salt Lake $430 million 2% 25 Orlando City SC $420 million 5% 26 Vancouver Whitecaps FC $415 million 8% 27 Colorado Rapids $400 million 8% 28 CF Montreal $390 million 3%

What could be bringing the value down for FC Dallas? It is probably Toyota Stadium, which is now one of the oldest soccer-specific stadiums in MLS. The stadium lacks a lot of new amenities that we are seeing across MLS in places like Cincinnati, Austin or soon in St. Louis.

Owners Dan and Clark Hunt have made attempts to improve the facility, though, adding the National Soccer Hall of Fame to the south end of the stadium, and there are discussions of future improvements to the East and North ends of the stadium. One can only hope the North end with the stage can be reworked not to be such an eyesore on TV and in person. The other hope, of course, is some sort of roofing over the East stand.

It is easy to take these numbers with a grain of salt, though they are still fun to discuss and debate. What do you make of these numbers for FC Dallas and MLS? Are you surprised to see FC Dallas this low?