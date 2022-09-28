Report: 2026 World Cup Final to be held at AT&T Stadium

While the 2026 World Cup in North America is still four (short) years away, we’re starting to get a little more insight as to where some of the big games will be played. Going into things, it was said that the Dallas bid for the World Cup included plans to host the World Cup final, and now it appears those plans are coming true.

According to a report by ESPN’s John Sutcliffe, the 2026 World Cup Final will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2026 World Cup final in New York or Los Angeles?



Neither. @espnsutcliffe reporting it will be in Dallas. . . Jerryland.



This is big news if it is indeed true. Most figured the World Cup final would be played on one of the coasts at either New York/New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium or LA’s SoFi Stadium. There were concerns about both of those venues for the final as SoFi Stadium apparently has field size issues to deal with and with MetLife not having a roof, it could have to contend with high temperatures in the middle of the summer.

AT&T Stadium has the ability to expand from its 80k capacity for soccer, up to 100k. FIFA does require those extra seats to be seats and not a standing-room-only situation that AT&T Stadium is known for having when they want a larger crowd.

Still, this is pretty remarkable that the Hunts and Jerry Jones have been able to find a way to lock down the biggest game of the tournament in their backyard. It was something they pushed for out of the gate and thought was possible. It turns out, they were right.

What do you think of the Dallas region hosting a World Cup final? Can you imagine what those ticket prices are going to be like?