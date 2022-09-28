We have hit the midway point in our week here as we begin to resume MLS play and the final push towards the playoffs. FC Dallas is putting the final touches on their plans for this weekend in Colorado as they wait on Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola to return from Europe.

// FC Dallas //

FC Dallas is asking Jader Obrian to step up with winger depth being tested | The Striker

With Alan Velasco sidelined and Paul Arriola with the U.S., Jader Obrian is working to show he's ready for the chance to bolster the attack.

// MLS //

LA Galaxy to play LAFC at the Rose Bowl in 2023 MLS season opener | The Striker

I love this idea for one of their games, and to make it a season opener is pretty bold too. Now the big work of selling out the Rose Bowl begins.

"It's do-or-die now": Seattle Sounders have backs against the wall | MLSSoccer.com

Seattle needed a win last night more than anything else to give themselves a fighting chance at reaching the playoffs. Now, they need to win out and get some help.

Sounders vs. Cincinnati, recap: Just a little short - Sounder At Heart

Seattle was missing several key players on the night due to the international break.

// USMNT //

Confidence fades: USMNT at crossroads after goal-less World Cup tune-ups | MLSSoccer.com

The two friendlies for the US were anything less than good as they head into the World Cup with shattered confidence.

The fundamental questions the USMNT must answer before the World Cup | MLSSoccer.com

A few months back, this USMNT team looked like one that could make some serious noise at a World Cup but now, not so much.

USMNT winners and losers: Long, Ferreira, and others do little to answer questions - The Athletic

The United States will head to Qatar on a low, with nearly all of the squad's biggest issues still waiting for a solution.

The USMNT is out of time - Backheeled

Ready or not, the USMNT are headed to Qatar in less than two months to play their first World Cup match since 2014.

USMNT below 'normal levels' in World Cup warm-ups, admits Gregg Berhalter | ESPNFC

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter said there "weren't many players who performed up to their level" in the just concluded international window.