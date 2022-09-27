The week rolls on here as we inch closer to the final month of the season for FC Dallas. The club has two more games to deal with including this weekend’s match in Colorado that we’ll begin diving into here shortly on this space. In the meantime, we do have one more USMNT game to deal with as they wrap up their World Cup prep.

// FC Dallas //

If you missed our podcast last night, catch it here:

FC Dallas Is the Team Nobody Should Want to See in the MLS Playoffs - D Magazine

The lack of experience in the postseason could be an issue but this group has shown a couple of times this season that they can hang with anyone in the league.

// MLS //

Three big questions following Colorado Rapids' 2022 season | MLSSoccer.com

FCD’s weekend opponent was eliminated from playoff contention this past weekend when LA won in San Jose. Now the Rapids have a slightly different motivation to Saturday’s game.

MLS Obituaries: What went wrong for 2022's worst teams and how to fix them - Backheeled

For those few clubs that are already eliminated from contention, now is the time for them to begin fixing what went wrong and build for a better 2023.

Cristian Roldan will be ‘involved’ in virtual must-win game - Sounder At Heart

Seattle has a big game tonight when they take on Cincinnati. They’ll get one key player back in Roldan but not most of their players that are away on international duty.

RSL’s second half slide leaves team in perilous position - RSL Soapbox

I always felt that RSL was a team that peaked a bit too soon this season and now they’re having to battle a little more than they’d like for a playoff spot.

// USMNT //

USMNT promise "different intensity” in World Cup prep vs. Saudi Arabia | MLSSoccer.com

Let’s be honest, anything will be better than what we saw against Japan last week.

Christian Pulisic, Ricardo Pepi to start for USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia | MLSSoccer.com

Our old pal Ricardo Pepi is expected to get a start today for the USMNT as they wrap up their World Cup preparations.

A more mature Gio Reyna is reclaiming his USMNT place after a year lost to injuries - The Athletic

After a year of frustration, Gio Reyna is working his way back to being a key player for club and country.

In a battle to make the USMNT’s World Cup roster, Ricardo Pepi is at peace - Backheeled

Despite all the changes in his young professional career, Ricardo Pepi isn’t stressed about what comes next with the US or in his club career.

USA vs. Japan, 2022 Friendly: Predictions, starting lineup, what to watch for - Stars and Stripes FC

The final match for the USMNT before the World Cup begins with a lot of questions.