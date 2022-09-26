While we missed the show last week due to some unfortunate illness, the After Dark show is back to get us salty and hyped as FC Dallas looks to continue its climb up the playoff standings.

North Texas SC, unfortunately, ended its brief playoff run in a tough match with St Louis 2, but maybe that has a silver lining for Dallas.

Playoff Achievement Unlocked

The good news is that FC Dallas has secured a spot in the postseason, back after missing last year under Head Coach Luchi Gonzalez.

What a difference a year makes.

Under Nico Estevez, the team looks far more poised to make things really interesting, especially if they can lock down a home match. Of course, nothing is easy in this league. Dallas travels to Colorado this weekend. There’s a strong chance FCD can come away with a point or all three points, but Colorado is a tough place to play.

Next weekend, Dallas welcomes Sporting Kansas City, a team who is out of the playoffs but on a solid streak of their own. It won’t be easy.

How many points does Dallas need to lock down that home playoff match? How high can they go?

North Texas SC Falter

A young team hung for about 70 minutes again a far more veteran side in St Louis 2 but then simply couldn’t find a way through, a 2-0 loss that still earns North Texas marks for courage and energy.

Still, the team missed Mulatto. When they got forward into dangerous spots, something was lacking. I asked Coach Kah after the game about the future and decisions on some of the roster pieces. Who will stick around? Who will get contracts?

Big question: Does Luke Bartlett stick around? No, right?

There are many decisions to be made, but tonight we will grade the team’s season overall and prognosticate what next year might look like.

USMNT Woes

We are weeks away from the next World Cup, and the USA is still ironing out its kinks in a 2-0 loss against Japan.

I’m still not sure what to feel about this team’s group - it could work out in our favor behind some scrappy goals and a slow start but these friendly matches are perfect for this reason. Figure out what is wrong. Take the loss now. Get better.

Jesus Ferreira started the match against Japan and missed the best chance of the night for the US. But there is very little to blame him for when the whole squad played like trash. Not a great showing for our boys in blue. Don’t panic US fans. It can only get better.

