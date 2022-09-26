The international break continues here but we’re back after a week off from our daily link post. Last week felt like the right time to reset and enjoy a couple of days off from things, so for that, I do appreciate you all for that time off. Now, let’s get back into things here.

// FC Dallas //

Bernard Kamungo Named to 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI - Big D Soccer

Kamungo’s story continues to evolve in positive ways as he headlines this year’s Best XI.

FC Dallas takes Tigres loss as learning experience ahead of regular season finale, playoffs | The Striker

The score line wasn’t that important in the end as it served as a way to get some players on the backend of the roster some valuable minutes.

North Texas SC Falls in Conference Semifinal to St. Louis CITY2 | North Texas SC

The club’s inaugural MLS NEXT Pro season ends at the Western Conference Semifinal stage.

// MLS //

Tifo-inspired Chicharito powers Galaxy to key Cali Clasico win | MLSSoccer.com

The Galaxy used San Jose’s tifo as motivation to down their rivals on Saturday night with Chicharito scoring twice.

Why Jozy Altidore left Toronto FC: ‘Certain individuals were treating young players wrong way’ - The Athletic

It kind of sounds like Toronto was more of a mess on the inside than what most of us knew this year.

How the Yankees playoff schedule might affect NYCFC - Hudson River Blue

The Yankees and Mets are in the MLB Playoffs, which makes getting field time for the MLS Cup Playoffs a little tricky.

Clowning around: San Jose Earthquakes 2, LA Galaxy 3 - LAG Confidential

LA got the big win on the road that they’ve looked for here to help push them back into the playoff picture (it also eliminated Colorado at the same time).

Sebastian Giovinco says he has not retired, offers services to Toronto FC - Waking The Red

Via an Instagram story, Toronto FC’s all-time top scorer has all but confirmed that his playing days are not over.

Golf game on hold: How Gareth Bale is returning to match fitness with LAFC - The Athletic

LAFC is taking a careful approach to getting Bale back to playing full matches but you do wonder if he’ll ever be truly fit for a long stretch here.

// USMNT //

Why USMNT struggled vs. Japan & what it means for last World Cup tune-up | MLSSoccer.com

There weren’t enough chances in the attack and the defense had a lot of issues from the opening whistle.

World Cup pressure grows: USMNT not "up to the moment” vs. Japan | MLSSoccer.com

Friday’s friendly was a rough reminder that the USMNT can get beat pretty easily if a couple of things don’t go their way.

To really threaten at the World Cup, the USMNT has to improve with the ball - Backheeled

Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. men's national team took just four shots against Japan in their 2-0 loss on Friday. Yeah, just four.