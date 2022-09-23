Bernard Kamungo Named to 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI

Add one more accolated to the 2022 story for FC Dallas midfielder Bernard Kamungo.

MLS NEXT Pro today announced the winners of its regular season awards, honoring the best in the League’s inaugural season of play. North Texas SC’s Bernard Kamungo has been named into 2022 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI.

Kamungo scored 16 goals in the 2022 season, finishing second in MLS NEXT Pro’s Golden Boot race. He also becomes North Texas SC’s all-time leading goal scorer with 22 goals over two seasons. The 16 goals he scored this year ties the club’s single-season record that Ronaldo Damus set in 2019. Kamungo led North Texas with 2033 minutes played in 2022 and is one of only six players in the league to register more than two thousand minutes played. He also had two multi-goal games this season, bringing his career total to three.

Kamungo recently made his FC Dallas and MLS debut versus San Jose Earthquakes in the 1-1 draw on September 17. The forward entered as sub in the 70th minute of the match.

MLS NEXT Pro Best XI:

Goalkeeper (1):

Patrick Schulte – Columbus Crew 2

Defenders (3):

Mo Farsi – Columbus Crew 2

Kyle Hiebert – St Louis CITY2

Talen Maples – Houston Dynamo 2

Midfielders (4):

Pedro Dolabella – Rochester New York FC

Aziel Jackson – MNUFC2

Isaiah Parente - Columbus Crew 2

Marlon Vargas – Tacoma Defiance

Forwards (3):

Bernard Kamungo – North Texas SC

Jack Lynn – Orlando City B

Jacen Russell-Rowe - Columbus Crew 2