FC Dallas Striker Jesus Ferreira Tops MLS’ 22 Under 22 List for 2022

For the second straight year, FC Dallas has a striker that has topped the annual 22 Under 22 list. FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira topped the list. The 21-year-old Homegrown followed Ricardo Pepi, who topped the list in 2021.

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco came in at seventh on the list in his first year of MLS play.

As we all know, Ferreira is having a career season for FC Dallas with a team-high 18 goals. He is currently tied with Kenny Cooper (2008) and Jason Kreis (1999) for the most goals scored in a single season.

This is also Ferreira’s fourth year on the league’s annual list. He ranked ninth in 2021, 16th in 2020 and ninth in 2019.

Alan Velasco was one of the big prize signings for FC Dallas going into the 2022 season. He has scored six goals and six assists through 25 matches. He has earned MLS Team of the Week honors twice and Team of the Week bench honors twice, as well.

FC Dallas continues to have a lot of success on this list as well. Four FC Dallas players have topped the MLS’ list of top young players with Ferreira (2022) joining Pepi (2021), Fabian Castillo (2015) and Brek Shea (2011). In 2015 and 2011, the list was known as MLS’ Top 24 Under 24. The rankings changed to 22 Under 22 in 2018.

History of FC Dallas Selections in MLS 22 Under 22/24 Under 24

2022: Jesus Ferreira (1), Alan Velasco (7)

2021: Ricardo Pepi (1), Jesus Ferreira (9), Paxton Pomykal (13), Justin Che (16)

2020: Paxton Pomykal (5), Jesus Ferreira (16), Bryan Reynolds (18), Tanner Tessmann (21)

2019: Paxton Pomykal (3), Reggie Cannon (5), Jesus Ferreira (9), Brandon Servania (18)

2018: Reggie Cannon (7), Pablo Aranguiz (18)

2017*: Kellyn Acosta (2), Carlos Gruezo (14), Jesse Gonzalez (20)

2016*: Kellyn Acosta (4), Carlos Gruezo (8), Jesse Gonzalez (9), Walker Zimmerman (11)

2015*: Fabian Castillo (1), Kellyn Acosta (14)

2014*: Fabian Castillo (3), Mauro Diaz (6), Tesho Akindele (23)

2013*: Fabian Castillo (15)

2012*: Brek Shea (3), Fabian Castillo (22)

2011*: Brek Shea (1), Fabian Castillo (7)

2010*: Brek Shea (7), Dax McCarty (24)

*Positioned as MLS 24 Under 24